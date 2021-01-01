David Yurman Stax Pav Chain Link Bracelet

From the Stax Collection. Stax is a contemporary interpretation of elements signature to David Yurman. Combinations of different metal finishes and design motifs define this collection. Pav diamonds, 0.19 tcw Sterling Silver Push clasp Imported SIZE Bracelet width, 7mm Small, 5.5" to 6" Medium, 6" to 6,5" Large, 6.5" to 7" ABOUT THE BRAND David, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter, launched their innovative jewelry brand in 1980 in New York City. Since then, the American design house has pioneered cutting-edge collectionsfrom its iconic combination of sterling silver and diamonds to signature pinky rings. Today, with their son Evan, the Yurmans continue to deliver timeless pieces inspired by nature, art, ancient symbols and Manhattan's stunning architecture. David Yurman - David Yurman Silver Ice > David Yurman > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. David Yurman. Color: Silver. Size: Small.