Stila Stay All Day Lash Water Resistant Volumizing Mascara (8.5ml)

A water-resistant mascara that delivers exceptional volume and stays in place until you say when.Stay All Day Waterproof Volumising Mascara is an innovative, long-wearing mascara that contains a special polymer with an extremely high resistance to water. The rich formula pumps up the volume of lashes, is buildable, and unlike other waterproof mascaras, leaves lashes soft, supple, and shiny without smudging or flaking. The unique 3-D triangular brush utilizes three wells to dramatically load a generous coat of mascara onto lashes for extreme volume and three rows of combing bristles to lift, lengthen, and define each and every lash for eye-popping results.