Rimmel Stay Glossy Lip Gloss, Honey, Honey, 0.18 oz

Rimmel Stay Glossy Lip Gloss a Long-lasting lip gloss that delivers high shine and luscious color. Rimmel London Stay Glossy Lip Gloss provides lips with a boost of color and luxurious shine. This non-sticky lip gloss is ultra-comfortable to wear, whether you’re wearing it alone or on top of lipstick for that extra pigment punch. Made with the Shine Extend Technology, Stay Glossy Lip Gloss lasts up to six hours. And with its precise, lip-hugging applicator, you can reapply anytime, anywhere. Rimmel London is an inner confidence that how we look is always cool, irreverent, never predictable and always evolving. Rimmel is not perfection or intimidating, it is like London : young, urban, eclectic, edgy. It is expression with no rules, it is real, it is accessible. LIVE THE LONDON LOOK.