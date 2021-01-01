NYX Professional Makeup Stay Matte But Not Flat Powder Foundation, Soft Beige

Lightweight powder foundation with Buildable coverage.natural Matte finish.Wide range of shades For many skin tones.Cruelty-free.Vegan formula (no animal-derived ingredient or by-product).Want a matte foundation to help you achieve a flawless-looking complexion NYX Professional Makeup's Stay Matte But Not Flat Powder Foundation provides the perfect finish to flatter more skin tones than ever before. Finding a foundation for tricky combination skin can be tough, but this matte foundation is here to the rescue. It's a great foundation for combination skin, as oily T-zones and dry patches require a unique formula to balance your complexion. The foundation conceals acne blemishes, dark spots and other imperfections with ease. The buildable powder face foundation keeps skin looking perfectly matte, yet radiant. With a new expanded range of shades and tones from porcelain to cocoa you'll have no problem finding your perfect shade match. Featuring a vegan formula with no animal-derived ingredients or by-products, all NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified.PRO TIP: Use a fluffy face brush to apply when going for a subtle no makeup look.