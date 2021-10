Stay Matte Concealer is a creamy and long-wear concealer that helps to hide imperfections and dark circles to reveal a flawless complexion. Color remains true to your skin throughout wear. Humidity-proof, sweat-proof and heat-proof, Stay Matte Concealer leaves your skin shine free for 24hrs. It gives a 24-hour shine. You'll have a flawless complexion all day long and helps skin look less fatigue. You'd feel comfortable all day long.