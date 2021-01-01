Urban Decay Stay Naked The Fix Powder Foundation 41CP 0.21 oz/ 6 g

A weightless, vegan long-wear powder foundation with buildable medium coverage and a real-skin matte finish that lasts up to 16 hours. Coverage: Medium Finish: MatteFormulation: Pressed powder Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, phthalates. This product is also vegan and cruelty-free. What Else You Need to Know: Everything you love about Stay Naked Foundation-now in a powder. The Fix's silky, breathable formula is water and sweat-resistant, with moringa seed oil for anti-pollution and anti-aging benefits.