Protect yourself from the elements with the sleek design of the Caterpillar Stealth Insulated Jacket. Water and wind resistant. Fully lined, removable and adjustable hood. Front zip-up closure with storm flap and snap buttons. Secure front welt hand pockets. Double front chest flap pockets with snap buttons. Adjustable cuffs with snap buttons. Adjustable hem to keep the elements out. Secure front zipper pocket at chest. 100% polyester. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Sleeve Length: 38 in Product measurements were taken using size LG. Please note that measurements may vary by size.