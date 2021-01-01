Steampunk Drawing Rooster Cock a Doodle Do Tote Bag

This unique Steampunk design features a mechnical rooster with gears and a key to wind it up. It has lots of mechanical parts to work and you can see the internal workings. Great design for children or adults who love farms, chickens, roosters, morning, Steampunk, or mechanical machines. Gender neutral design. Appropriate for kids or school events. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.