Steel Chain Necklace Smartwatch Band 42mm Series 3 2 1 / 44mm Series 4 New Newest Polished Silver Metal Curb Cuban Strap Rope Neckband Replacement.

ATTENTION: This one only compatible with 42mm(series 3/2/1) & 44mm(series 4) Apple watch, if your Watch is 42mm/44mm(the smaller one), please choose the one in correct size; Compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 Series 3 Series 2 series 1 all versions; The watch in the picture is not included. REMOVABLE: The connector to attached the watch and necklace is removable, you can take the watch off and only wear the necklace as a jewelry; And also you can use the buckle to attach your apple watch to some other necklace you own. FASHION WITH TECHNOLOGY: Thoughtfully designed necklace for you, wear your Apple watch as a gorgeous necklace accessory on special occasions, date night, or for everyday alternative wear. Add some style to your modern day tech. STAY CONNECTED: Continue to count steps, receive emails, texts, notifications, phone calls, and most of the functions. Heart rate monitor and Apple Pay do not function when the Apple Watch is worn off the wrist. CONVE