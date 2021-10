Create the luxury bathroom space you\'ve been dreaming of by crowning your showers with this elegantly curved curtain rod. It works with most standard shower curtains and adjusts to fit 42 to 72 inch tube openings. Its curved shape gives you more showering room than standard straight curtain rods, making it a perfect addition to small bathrooms. The gleaming finish adds just the right amount panache to complement those lavish fabric shower curtains you\'ve been excited to pair it with.