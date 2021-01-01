Features of the The North Face Steep Patrol FUTURELIGHT Glove Goat-leather shell Progressing Precurve is the accumulative increase of curvature from index finger to Pinkie, creating a more natural shape for your fingers as they relax in the glove 3 mm foam padding on back of hand Accordion knuckles for protection Super-warm fourchette-box finger construction with sheep leather for mobility and comfort Etip functionality works with touchscreen devices Super-soft and warm TKA fleece shell lining Taffeta cuff lining for easy on/off Durable, Spectra webbing cuff pull for easy on/off Nose wipe Two sheets of Insulation create an air pocket helps keep the warmth in and the cold air out Breathable-waterproof FUTURELIGHT insert helps keep hands dry Wrist leash to prevent gloves from dropping when not in use Metal-riveted pairing snap keeps gloves together Carabiner loop Fabric Details Shell: goat leather Tip of Thumb and Index Finger: Etip-compatible, conductive sheep leather Shell Lining: TKA 100, 100% recycled polyester fleece Cuff Lining: 100% polyester taffeta Back-of-hand Insulation: 150 g + 120 g Heatseeker Eco Pro 85% post-consumer recycled polyester Palm Insulation: 80 g + 100 g Heatseeker Eco Pro Cuff Insulation: 80 g Heatseeker Eco Pro Insert: FUTURELIGHT