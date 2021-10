Marysia Sport - Marysia Dobrzanska Reeves follows the success of her swimwear line with Marysia Sport, an activewear collection that includes this black Steffi top. Part of the Sport Clean initiative, it's crafted from basketweave stretch jersey containing recycled materials that are certified by the Global Recycled Standard, then shaped with a scalloped halterneck and embroidered with an ivory logo on the side of the cropped hem.