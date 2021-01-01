Bebe Rose Gold Stella 21-in. Hardside Spinner Carry-On Luggage

Bebe Stella 21-In. Hardside Spinner Carry-On Luggage. Travel with decadence, sophistication and class while using the Stella 21-in. hardside carry-on luggage from BEBE. Take beauty and elegance with you to all of your destinations. This exquisitely designed luggage will leave a lasting impression for years to come. Made with lightweight polycarbonate, it is durable yet versatile and the beautifully crafted 8-wheel, 360 degree spinner system and aluminum trolley handle are both functional and chic. Made with a fashionably embossed diamond design, it is truly stunning with its luxurious rose gold tones.