From staud

Stella Boot - 38 - Also in: 38.5, 41, 37.5, 36, 36.5, 40, 37

$237.00 on sale
($395.00 save 40%)
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

Ankle bootie - Rounded toe - Block heel - Side zipper - Contrast stitching

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com