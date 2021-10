Caverley Stella Mule in Tan. - size 39 (also in 37, 38, 40, 41) Caverley Stella Mule in Tan. - size 39 (also in 37, 38, 40, 41) Leather upper with man made sole. Made in China. Thong vamp. Padded insole. Gold-tone metal heel accent. Square toe. Approx 70mm/ 2.75 inch heel. CVRL-WZ40. 21S118N. Caverley is the namesake latest collection from Australian designer Sara Caverley, Founder and former Creative Director of footwear label SOL SANA. Caverley brings a fresh perspective to the global footwear market by offering up elevated designs in genuine leathers and one-of-a-kind trims. Sara splits her time between Sydney and New York and focuses on delivering affordable uniqueness.