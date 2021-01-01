Stainless steel case with a black (croco-embossed) leather strap. Fixed stainless steel with crystals bezel. Silver (open heart) (crystal-set) dial with luminous silver-tone hands and crystal hour markers. Roman numerals appear atthe 3, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. One subdial displaying: small seconds. Automatic movement with a 36-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire-coated mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 39 mm. Case thickness: 11 mm. Band width: 16 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Additional Info: average gain/loss rate: +/- 45 seconds per day. Stella Series. Dress watch style. Empress Stella Silver Semi-Skeleton Dial Silver-tone Case Automatic Ladies Watch EM2101.