Tularosa Stella Top in Nude. - size M (also in L, S, XL) Tularosa Stella Top in Nude. - size M (also in L, S, XL) Sun-kissed shoulders come out to play in the Stella Top. Featuring a bardot neckline, trickled to ruffled layer hem - pair this cropped top with the Natalie Skirt for a relaxed yet polished weekend ensemble.. Self: 100% poly chiffonLining: 100% poly crepe. Elasticized neckline. Tiered overlay. Adjustable shoulder straps. Item not sold as a set. Imported. TULA-WS327. TRS87 S18. Tularosa, the new LA-based label, is a refined vintage-inspired collection of romantic dresses, textural jackets, and embroidered tops designed for the wild at heart.