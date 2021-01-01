Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry Stella Valle April Birthstone Bangle Bracelet Clear Crystal 18K Gold-Plated Brass

Sparkly Swarovski crystals adorn each Stella Valle bracelet to remind you of those who inspire you on a daily basis to be the best version of yourself, live out your lifelong dreams, and have a positive impact on others. This striking bangle cuff bracelet is fashioned in 18K gold-plated brass and features a clear crystal, a 6.5" letter shaped cuff with approximately 1" opening, adjustable-one size fits most, is engraved with the Stella Valle logo and includes a Stella Valle brand card with name of piece.