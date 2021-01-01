Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry Stella Valle November Birthstone Ring Yellow Crystal 18K Gold-Plated Brass

Sparkly Swarovski crystals adorn each Stella Valle bracelet to remind you of those who inspire you on a daily basis to be the best version of yourself, live out your lifelong dreams, and have a positive impact on others. This striking ring is fashioned in 18K gold-plated brass and features a yellow crystal on each side of the opening, is engraved with the Stella Valle logo and includes a Stella Valle brand card with name of piece. Stella Valle rings were designed for one size to fit most. They are made of an exclusive brass metal alloy that allows them to be flexible and adjustable. The rings will come to you as a size 7, but can be adjusted smaller or larger as needed. To adjust larger, slide the ring down a graduated ring size to the size needed. To adjust smaller, cup the ring with two fingers and squeeze to close.