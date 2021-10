Mixed perforations enhance both the sporty look and breathability of a versatile crop top that can be worn as daywear, swimwear or lingerie. Kind to the body and the planet, the sculpting fabric is knit using ECONYL(R) regenerated nylon, which is made from ocean plastics, and ROICA(TM) Eco-Smart(TM) spandex, which is produced from pre-consumer recycled content. Slips on over head 83% ECONYL regenerated nylon, 17% ROICA spandex ECONYL regenerated