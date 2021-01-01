From save fairy creek watershed save the trees

Stencil Save Fairy Creek T-Shirt

Description

Save the trees in the Fairy Creek watershed in British Columbia Canada. Protest against logging old-growth cedar forest on South Vancouver Island. Support the resistance of loggers & prevent destruction of BC rainforests on public land. #FairyCreekBlockade Join peaceful anti-logging demonstrations & tree sits. Save the habitat of threatened species & preserve biodiversity & ecosystems. For logging opponents, environmentalists, forest defenders, First Nations, activists, & scientists. Fairy Creek Blockade Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

