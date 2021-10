Funny Womens birthday shirt perfect wear for their 71 year old celebration. Stepping into my 71st Birthday like a Boss Graphic Shirt is great for women, girls, wife, daughter, aunt, grandma, Sisters If you are looking for birthday gift for women who are turning 71 years old then this amazing Graphic Design will be a perfect bday wear that makes them look great and awesome. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem