SOMIC Stereo Gaming Headset for PC, PS4, Laptops, 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound 3.5MM Headphones, Noise Canceling Over Ear Headphone with Voice.

?VOICE CHANGING HEADSET? Support shifting man to woman, woman to man, panoramic sound, original sound, KTV, mega bass, MOBA and FPS. totally eight voice effects are optional.7.1 SURROUNDING STEREO EFFECT?Splendid ambient noise isolation will greatly make sense in piling up the pleasure of a fully immersive sound experience in a large extend. ENC NOISE CANCELING? Going with the ENC technology, the reversely environmental noise can be effectively suppressed. HIGH QUALITY SPEAKER?High precision 40mm ferric neodymium driver, acoustic positioning precision enhance the sensitivity of the speaker unit, bringing you vivid sound field, sound clarity, shock feeling sound. MULTIFUNCTIONAL USB WIRED CONTROLS? MIC ENC: short press for MIC, long press for ENC. A4: original sound >man to woman>woman to man>KTV. B4: mega bass>panoramic sound>FPS>MOBA.