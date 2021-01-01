Mine Finds by Jay King Sterling Silver Amethyst Oval Ring - Silver

Jay King Sterling Silver Amethyst Oval Ring Pretty purple amethyst from South Africa paired with a distinctive, scallop-edged band, make this handcrafted sterling silver ring the kind of stand-out statement piece you'll want to wear every day. Measures approx. 9/16"L x 3/4"W x 1/4"H; shank 3/16"W Stamped .925 Ring has oval, checkerboard-cut amethyst stone bezel-set atop wide band Band has scalloped edges and decorative stamp work Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Amethyst - Oval (14x10mm); mined in South Africa