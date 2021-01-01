Mine Finds by Jay King Sterling Silver Blue Carnival Stone Stud Earrings

Jay King Sterling Silver Blue Carnival Stone Stud Earrings Bring out the blue in your eyes or a favorite outfit with these beautiful "Blue Carnival Stone" earrings. A new Mine Find from Brazil, these mottled blue and white stones are a natural mix of sodalite, feldspar and other minerals. Design Information Approx. 9/16"L x 9/16"W Stamped .925 Pierced with clutch backs Sterling silver, round stud-style earrings have mottled blue and white "carnival stones" bezel set on post fronts Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Blue/White Carnival Stone - Round (14mm); mined in Brazil