Mine Finds by Jay King Sterling Silver Orange Coral and Turquoise Pendant & Necklace

Jay King Sterling Silver Orange Coral and Turquoise Pendant & Necklace Fun and festive. Orange coral and blue-green turquoise combine to create a chic color contrast in this exclusive handcrafted sterling silver pendant and necklace set from Jay King. Pendant measures approx. 2-1/16"L x 1-7/16"W Necklace measures approx. 18"L x 3/8"W with 2-3/4" extender Stamped .925 Pendant: wide, tapered bail with decorative stamp work Necklace: hook closure Pendant has rectangular orange coral bezel-set in wide, notched frame Orange coral bead necklace with turquoise bead accents Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Compressed Color-Enhanced Orange Coral - Rectangular (28x26mm), round (10-5mm); collected in China Stabilized Angel Peak Turquoise - Round (9-5mm); mined in Chile