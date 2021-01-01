Mine Finds by Jay King Sterling Silver Red Coral Bead Graduated Necklace

Jay King Sterling Silver Red Coral Bead Graduated Necklace Bright red coral beads, strung in a graduated silhouette, create a big, bold style statement at your neckline. This pretty necklace is the kind of piece that's sure to set you apart from the crowd! Measures approx. 18-1/4"L x 5/8"W with 2-3/4" extender Stamped .925 Hook closure Faceted, rondelle-shaped red coral beads Strung in graduated profile Made in China Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Compressed Color-Enhanced Red Coral - Rondelle (16x12mm to 8x6mm); collected in China