Mine Finds by Jay King Sterling Silver Dragon Blood Stone Earrings

Jay King Sterling Silver Dragon Blood Stone Earrings Displaying lovely shades of green, brown and red, the beautiful Dragon Blood stones in these handcrafted earrings bring a unique pop of color to any outfit. Earrings measure approx. 13/16"L x 5/8"W Stamped .925 Pierced with clutch backs Freeform, bezel-set, multi-color, green mottled Dragon Blood stones Made in China Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Multi-Color Dragon Blood Stone - Freeform (20x15mm); mined in South Africa As per GIA, Dragon Blood Stone is a natural composite of epidote, hematite, quartz and other minerals