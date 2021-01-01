Mine Finds by Jay King Sterling Silver Faceted Tiger's Eye Earrings

Jay King Sterling Silver Faceted Tiger's Eye Earrings For a great color-neutral jewelry accessory, try a touch of Tiger's Eye quartz. These hand-crafted sterling silver earrings feature unique, faceted cuts of this beautiful brown and tan South African stone. Earrings measure approx. 1"L x 5/8"W Stamped .925 Pierced with clutch backs Bezel-set, seven-sided, faceted tiger's eye stones Made in China Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Tiger's Eye - Freeform (24x16mm); mined in South Africa