Jade of Yesteryear Sterling Silver Red Jade Pendant with Bead Necklace Ancient China revered the dragon as a symbol of power, luck and success, and this pendant summons that theme to memorable effect. Wear jewelry that's a timeless statement in strength and style. Pendant approx. 4-3/4"L x 13/16"W Necklace approx. 24"L x 3/16'W Stamped .925; sterling silver; rhodium plating Pendant: enhancer bail Necklace: lobster-claw clasp Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Color-Enhanced Red Jade: Relievo carved rectangular (46x16mm), oval (20x15mm) Green Jade: Relievo carved bead (10mm) Color-Enhanced Black Agate: Smooth bead (5.5-6mm) Cubic Zirconia: Round; 2.13ct