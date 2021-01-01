Jade of Yesteryear Sterling Silver Jade Segment Adjustable Bracelet Accentuate your wrist with the classic elegance of green jade in a vintage-inspired bracelet design. Adjustable fit. Approx. 9-1/2"L x 3/8"W; fits 5-5/8" to 9-1/2" wrist Stamped .925; rhodium plating Bolo chain closure with sliding jade bead to adjust fit Bracelet comprised of three curved green jade segments with sterling silver end caps linked together Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Green Jade - Freeform (46x7mm. 38x7mm)