Mine Finds by Jay King 60" Sterling Silver Malachite and Black Spinel Bead Necklace

Jay King 60" Sterling Silver Malachite and Black Spinel Bead Necklace Elegant versatility. This extra-long necklace of gorgeous green malachite and black spinel beads may be wrapped multiple times around the wearer's neck for a luxe, layered look. Measures approx. 60"L x 1/4"W Stamped .925 Hook closure Necklace has nuggets of green malachite alternating with round, black spinel beads Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Green Malachite - Nugget (7x6mm to 5x4mm); mined in South Africa Black Spinel - Round (2mm); mined in Thailand