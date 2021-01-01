Mine Finds by Jay King Sterling Silver Yellow Mountain Stone Jasper Necklace

Jay King Sterling Silver Yellow Mountain Stone Jasper Necklace Yellow Mountain Stone, a multi-colored yellow and white jasper from Brazil, creates a standout style statement for your neckline in this bold, handcrafted piece. Measures approx. 18-1/4"L x 1-3/8"W with 2-3/4" extender Stamped .925 Hook closure Necklace drape has five freeform stations of multi-color yellow and white jasper Round yellow and white jasper beads complete necklace Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Yellow Mountain Stone Jasper - Freeform (46x35mm to 26x19mm), round (8-6mm); mined in Brazil