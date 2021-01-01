Mine Finds by Jay King Sterling Silver Nephrite Jade Cuff Bracelet

Jay King Sterling Silver Nephrite Jade Cuff Bracelet A gorgeous, green jade stone and an airy, open cuff design, combine to make this handcrafted sterling silver bracelet one chic, stylish statement piece. Approx. 6-1/2"L x 1-1/8"W; fits 5-3/4" to 6-3/4" wrist Stamped .925 Sterling silver cuff bracelet has cushion-cut, faceted green nephrite jade stone bezel-set at center Bracelet shoulders and sides have open, cross-hatch design Bracelet tapers to ends Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Green Nephrite Jade - Cushion (28x28mm); mined in Pakistan