A sweet horseshoe pendant necklace that sparkles with round brilliant cut diamonds. The horse detail in the center, makes this the perfect choice for an equestrian. Crafted in sterling silver, it has a total diamond weight of 1/4 carat.The diamonds are promo quality, which are on the lowest on the diamond color and quality scale. Round-cut, promo quality diamonds are milky and cloudy in nature. They have asymmetrical ball shape and are filled with inclusions. Haus of Brilliance Ladies Necklaces. U Pendant series. SKU: 80-7321WDM. Color: White. Metal Type: Sterling Silver. Metal Stamp: 925-Sterling. Metal Weight: 0.9g. Gem stone type: Diamond. Stone weight: 0.25ct. Number of stones: 25. Stone clarity: I3. Stone shape: Round. Stone color: I-J. Necklace style: Pendant. Chain type: Box. Closure type: Spring Ring. Haus of Brilliance Sterling-Silver 1/4ct TDW Diamond U Shape Pendant Necklace (I-J, I3-Promo).