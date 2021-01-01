Unique in design and meticulously crafted, this x-link diamond bracelet is a classic addition to your growing jewelry collection. Made from the finest .925 sterling silver and embellished with 58 diamonds, this piece is sure to illuminate her wrist. This piece has rose-cut, promo quality diamonds, which are on the lowest on the diamond color and quality scale. Rose-cut, promo quality diamonds are milky and cloudy in nature. They have asymmetrical ball shape and are filled with inclusions. Haus of Brilliance Ladies Bracelets. SKU: 60-7941WDM. Color: White. Metal Type: Sterling Silver. Metal Stamp: 925-Sterling. Gem stone type: Diamond. Stone weight: 0.0172414ct. Number of stones: 58. Stone clarity: I2-I3. Stone shape: Round. Stone color: I-J. Bracelet style: Link. Closure type: Box. Haus of Brilliance Sterling Silver 1ct TDW Rose-cut Diamond X-Link Bracelet (I-J, I3-Promo).