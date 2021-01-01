Add a touch of elegance to your look with this delightful halo heart ring features a heart-cut created blue sapphire center stone and round-cut created white sapphire side stones crafted in sterling silver. This stunning ring is enhanced with a high polish finish. Amour Ladies Rings. SKU: JMS003497-8. Color: White. Metal Type: Sterling Silver. Metal Stamp: 925-Sterling. Metal Weight: 3.21g. Gem stone type: Sapphire. Stone weight: 1.9ct. Number of stones: 45. Stone shape: Heart. Stone color: Blue. Ring style: Halo. Amour Sterling Silver 2 3/4 CT TGW Created White And Blue Sapphire Halo Heart Ring.