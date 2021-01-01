Sterling Silver 8-9mm Round Black Tahitian Cultured Pearl Pendant Necklace, 18"

Sterling silver pendant necklace featuring round-shape tahitian cultured pearl dangled on about 1inch length chain 18-inches Cable chain, secured with spring-ring clasp This cultured Tahitian pearls color is a natural color and not treated. Although they are often referred to as black pearls, they are not jet black. The color ranging from light green to dark green, from light grey or metallic copper-like tones to dark greyish hue. The natural properties and process of pearl formation define the unique beauty of each pearl. The image may show slight differences in texture, color, size, and shape due to the resolution of the computer. Imported