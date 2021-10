Add a bohemian touch to any look with these antique-style earrings by Gianluca Anzani. He handcrafts them in 925 sterling silver and finishes them with a pair of bright Mexican turquoise gemstones. Gianluca Anzani is Swiss-Italian by birth but Mexican by choice since 1977 when he fell in love with the country he now calls home. He has worked and learned under multiple Mexican master silversmiths around and mixes both European and local influences in his designs.