Bohemian lure and a touch of luxury gives each of these beads its charm. The brown tiger eye semi-precious stones are teamed with irregularly finished sterling silver discs to create an avant-garde yet stylish bracelet. Sterling silver Tiger eye Imported SIZE Diameter, about 3". Men Accessories - Jewelry > Tateossian > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tateossian. Color: Tiger Eye. Size: Medium.