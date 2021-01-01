From delmar

DELMAR Sterling Silver 8.5mm Cultured Freshwater Pearl & Diamond Pendant - 0.01 ctw in White at Nordstrom Rack

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Sterling silver, pave diamond and cultured freshwater pearl pendant. Approx. 14mm length. Approx. 8.5mm pearl. Imported Please note: Diamond weight may not be exact. Please note: Due to the unique and natural origin of pearls, slight variations in overtone and quality may occur. These characteristics enhance the beauty of the product and truly make them a one of a kind piece. Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Polish with dry microfiber cloth Sterling silver, cultured freshwater pearl, diamonds 0.01 ctw

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com