Mine Finds by Jay King Sterling Silver Cushion-Cut Gemstone Drop Earrings - Multi

Jay King Sterling Silver Cushion-Cut Gemstone Drop Earrings Make a bold style statement with these handcrafted, dangling gemstone drop earrings. Earrings measure approx. 1-1/16"L x 1/2"W Stamped .925 Pierced with clutch backs Earrings have bezel-set, cushion-cut colored gemstone drops Round colored gemstones bezel-set on post fronts Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Compressed Turquoise - Round (6mm), cushion (12x12mm); mined in Chile Stabilized Purple Charoite - Round (6mm), cushion (12x12mm); mined in Russia Stabilized Desert Sunset Jasper - Faceted round (6mm), faceted cushion (12x12mm); mined in Australia Blue Lapis - Faceted round (6mm), faceted cushion (12x12mm); mined in Afghanistan