Classy Megan Walford Ring. This ring features large yellow emerald Cubic Zirconia haloed with clear pear Cubic Zirconia and accentuated with small round Cubic Zirconia. This ring also has a split band studded with small clear round Cubic Zirconia. This ring is perfect for a casual event. Crafted in Sterling Silver with Rhodium Plated and it is available in size 6.