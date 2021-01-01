Platinum-Plated Sterling Silver Flower Halo Ring set with Swarovski Zirconia (2.9 cttw), Size 9

Flower halo ring, set with centerpiece and halo of Swarovski Zirconia Each ring features two Swarovski Zirconia adorned bands This item runs somewhat small, those between sizes should round up. Each Swarovski Zirconia is Laser Engraved as a seal of authenticity and guarantees the highest quality diamond simulant in the world Imported These silver pieces are built for longevity. This piece features a metal plating or flashing, or an electrocoating for a more lustrous appearance, but it can wear off with long-term or heavy use. To ensure the longevity of your plated items store your jewelry in a dark, cool, dry place such as a pouch or air tight box and avoid rubbing plated items together. Also try to avoid exposure to cleaning products and perfume which can both negatively affect your items. Your local jeweler can advise you where to send your jewelry if you would ever like them replated.