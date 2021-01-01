Sterling Silver Genuine Moonstone and Created White Sapphire Halo Heart Stud Earrings

Lovely stud earrings featuring heart shaped 6mm genuine moonstones with halos of created white sapphires set in 925 sterling silver Moonstone is an alternative June birthstone A thoughtful jewelry gift that will be cherished for years to come Butterfly backing Hand-crafted in pure .925 Sterling Silver; Rhodium plating added to enhance shine and durability Imported These silver pieces are built for longevity. This piece features a metal plating or flashing, or an electrocoating for a more lustrous appearance, but it can wear off with long-term or heavy use. To ensure the longevity of your plated items store your jewelry in a dark, cool, dry place such as a pouch or air tight box and avoid rubbing plated items together. Also try to avoid exposure to cleaning products and perfume which can both negatively affect your items. Your local jeweler can advise you where to send your jewelry if you would ever like them replated.