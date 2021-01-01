Sterling Silver Reversible "Mama Earth" Disc

Whether you are mama of a child, to an animal, to your friends, or none of these, we are all part of "mama earth". And all part "earth mama".Our earth needs taking care of, and by wearing me you will help remind people as well as directly impact the environment for the future of our kids. Elliot Young is donating a percentage of every sale of this disc to THE NATURAL RESOURCES DEFENSE COUNCIL (www. NRDC.com), an amazing org founded in 1970 which has extensive environmental outreach. They tackle issues ranging from climate change and wildlife conservation to food waste and renewable energy. I am reversible- "mama" on one side and "earth" on the other, a 12mm sterling silver disc on an 18" sparkly bead chain.