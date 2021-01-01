Mine Finds by Jay King Sterling Silver Rhodochrosite Ring - Pink

Jay King Sterling Silver Rhodochrosite Ring Make a style statement all your own with this exclusive handcrafted ring on your finger. It features pretty pink rhodochrosite in a chic, contemporary design. Approx. 7/16"L x 15/16"W x 1/4"H; shank 3/16"W Stamped .925 Sterling silver ring has oval rhodochrosite cabochon bezel-set at center of wide band Band has wide, bow-shaped shoulders that taper to underside Shoulders have decorative, diagonal line pattern Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Rhodochrosite - Oval (10x8mm); mined in Argentina