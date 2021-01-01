Sterling Silver Round Thin Hoop Earrings - A New Day Gold

Classic styles never go out of fashion, making the Sterling Silver Round Thin Hoop Earrings from A New Day™ an excellent pick. These delicate sterling hoops shine in a high-polish yellow gold-tone finish that pairs effortlessly with your other gold pieces, and their simple style means they'll never look out of place no matter what you're wearing. These plated sterling silver hoops are perfect with everything from boyfriend jeans to refined workwear thanks to their timeless silhouette, and their click-down closures make them easy to wear on any occasion, any day of the week. Color: gold/silver. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.