Sterling Silver Sapphire and Diamond Accent Ring

This Caribbean Blues ring by Suzy Levian features pave-set natural blue sapphires, created white sapphires and a secret chocolate diamond. This ring also features a beautiful gallery with an SL logo for comfort fit and is all crafted in sterling silver. This ring is designed by Suzy Levian with a message. By creating jewelry that is beautiful inside and out, Suzy Levian's message is revealed through a hidden brown diamond set in the shank of this ring to empower women to discover their inner strength, power and beauty. This ring has a closed under-gallery for comfort fit with a a piece of solid 18k gold, highlighting Suzy Levian's SL logo. 'Together we can inspire the world to appreciate the diamond in ourselves.' - S.L.