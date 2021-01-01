Mine Finds by Jay King Sterling Silver Red Skin Turquoise Pendant with Necklace

Jay King Sterling Silver Red Skin Turquoise Pendant with Necklace Classic turquoise color in a fashionable, freeform design, makes this handcrafted sterling silver pendant a great choice for chic, everyday dressing. Comes with a coordinating turquoise bead necklace. Pendant measures approx. 1-3/4"L x 3/4"W Necklace measures approx. 18-1/4"L x 1/4"W with 2-3/4" extender Stamped .925 Pendant: wide, tapered bail; Necklace: hook closure Pendant has freeform turquoise bezel-set in textured frame Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Multi-Color Red Skin Turquoise - Freeform (29x17mm), freeform (6x2mm to 3x2mm)